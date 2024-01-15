Burton leads Notre Dame against Boston College after 20-point game

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-10, 2-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-4 ACC) Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-10, 2-4 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-6, 1-4 ACC)

Boston; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on the Boston College Eagles after Markus Burton scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 67-58 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles are 6-2 on their home court. Boston College is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Fighting Irish are 2-4 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame ranks sixth in the ACC with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Kebba Njie averaging 6.0.

Boston College averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 63.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 73.7 Boston College allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 15.7 points. Quinten Post is shooting 50.0% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Njie is averaging 4.7 points and six rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

