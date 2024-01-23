Burton and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host conference foe Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (12-6, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-11, 2-5 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (12-6, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-11, 2-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Markus Burton and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host Norchad Omier and the Miami Hurricanes.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-6 in home games. Notre Dame gives up 65.1 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 3-4 in ACC play. Miami (FL) ranks second in the ACC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Omier averaging 6.5.

Notre Dame scores 62.8 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 72.9 Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Omier is shooting 62.4% and averaging 17.2 points for the Hurricanes. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

