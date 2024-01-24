Burton and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host conference foe Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (12-6, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-11, 2-5 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami Hurricanes (12-6, 3-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-11, 2-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -4; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Notre Dame in ACC action Wednesday.

The Fighting Irish have gone 5-6 in home games. Notre Dame ranks second in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 3-4 in ACC play. Miami (FL) is second in the ACC scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 49.1%.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Notre Dame gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 16.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Fighting Irish. J.R. Konieczny is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Nijel Pack is averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Hurricanes. Norchad Omier is averaging 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 66.3% over the past 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 38.9 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.