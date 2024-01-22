Burford leads Illinois State against Belmont after 22-point showing

Belmont Bruins (11-8, 4-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-10, 3-5 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Belmont Bruins (11-8, 4-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (9-10, 3-5 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts the Belmont Bruins after Darius Burford scored 22 points in Illinois State’s 69-60 win over the Missouri State Bears.

The Redbirds are 6-4 on their home court. Illinois State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

The Bruins have gone 4-4 against MVC opponents. Belmont has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Illinois State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Belmont gives up. Belmont averages 9.2 more points per game (77.8) than Illinois State allows to opponents (68.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Foster is averaging 10.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Redbirds. Burford is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

Cade Tyson is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 17.2 points. Malik Dia is averaging 18.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

