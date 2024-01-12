Bunch leads Syracuse against No. 7 North Carolina after 20-point showing

Syracuse Orange (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Syracuse Orange (11-4, 2-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels after Chris Bunch scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 69-59 victory against the Boston College Eagles.

The Tar Heels are 6-0 in home games. North Carolina has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Orange are 2-2 in ACC play. Syracuse is 10-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

North Carolina makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Syracuse has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Orange meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Tar Heels. Armando Bacot is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

Judah Mintz is scoring 18.5 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Orange. Maliq Brown is averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

