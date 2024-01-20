Buie leads Northwestern against Nebraska after 20-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern Wildcats (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 72-69 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Cornhuskers are 11-1 on their home court. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 78.5 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are 4-2 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Nebraska averages 78.5 points, 11.5 more per game than the 67.0 Northwestern allows. Northwestern has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 13.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Buie is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.