Buie leads Northwestern against Michigan State after 20-point game

Michigan State Spartans (9-5, 1-2 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern takes on the Michigan State Spartans after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 96-66 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Wildcats are 7-1 in home games. Northwestern is 9-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.5 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Walker averaging 7.4.

Northwestern makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Michigan State averages 12.7 more points per game (78.3) than Northwestern allows to opponents (65.6).

The Wildcats and Spartans meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats.

A.J Hoggard is averaging 11.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 80.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

