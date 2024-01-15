Buffalo visits Toledo following Chatman’s 23-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (2-14, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-6, 4-0 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo…

Buffalo Bulls (2-14, 1-3 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-6, 4-0 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Toledo Rockets after Sy Chatman scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 76-59 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Rockets have gone 6-2 at home. Toledo averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Bulls are 1-3 in conference play. Buffalo has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

Toledo’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 67.8 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 77.9 Toledo gives up to opponents.

The Rockets and Bulls square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dante Maddox Jr. is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.2 points. Tyler Cochran is shooting 53.0% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Toledo.

Shawn Fulcher is averaging 8.3 points for the Bulls. Chatman is averaging 20.5 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

