Buffalo visits Akron after Fulcher’s 20-point game

Buffalo Bulls (2-13, 1-2 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-4, 3-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -17.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Akron Zips after Shawn Fulcher scored 20 points in Buffalo’s 86-65 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips have gone 6-0 in home games. Akron is fifth in the MAC scoring 77.2 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Bulls are 1-2 in MAC play. Buffalo is second in the MAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 4.0.

Akron scores 77.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 79.5 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The Zips and Bulls square off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 12.9 rebounds for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Akron.

Fulcher is averaging 8.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Sy Chatman is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

