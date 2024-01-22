Buffalo hosts Jihad and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (9-9, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-15, 1-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (9-9, 1-5 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (2-15, 1-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits the Buffalo Bulls after Basheer Jihad scored 29 points in Ball State’s 87-80 overtime loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Bulls are 1-7 in home games. Buffalo ranks ninth in the MAC with 11.9 assists per game led by Shawn Fulcher averaging 2.4.

The Cardinals are 1-5 against MAC opponents. Ball State ranks second in the MAC shooting 36.9% from 3-point range.

Buffalo averages 67.6 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 70.6 Ball State allows. Ball State’s 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (48.4%).

The Bulls and Cardinals match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sy Chatman is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Jalin Anderson is averaging 16.1 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cardinals. Jihad is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.