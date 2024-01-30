Buffalo faces Ohio on 3-game road skid

Buffalo Bulls (2-17, 1-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-10, 4-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (2-17, 1-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (10-10, 4-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -14; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Bulls play Ohio.

The Bobcats have gone 7-3 at home. Ohio is third in the MAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Jaylin Hunter averaging 4.7.

The Bulls are 1-6 in MAC play. Buffalo is second in the MAC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jonnivius Smith averaging 3.5.

Ohio is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Buffalo allows to opponents. Buffalo averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Ohio gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 13.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio.

Ryan Sabol averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Sy Chatman is averaging 20.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulls: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.