Bueckers’ season-high 32 points lifts No. 9 UConn to 83-59 win over Seton Hall

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 32 points to lead No. 9 UConn to an 83-59 win over Seton Hall on Wednesday night.

The All-American guard left the game with 6:38 remaining in the third quarter after colliding with teammate KK Arnold at midcourt. She returned with just under three minutes left in the period after icing her neck and promptly hit a baseline jumper on her first shot attempt for a 59-46 lead.

Bueckers missed all of last season with a torn ACL. With their star back, the Huskies (15-3, 7-0 Big East) have now won 11 straight games and 37 in a row against Seton Hall.

This contest was closer than other Big East games this season which UConn had won by an average of 38 points.

Azana Baines scored 17 points to lead Seton Hall (11-7, 3-4).

No. 16 INDIANA 85, MINNESOTA 62

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a season-high 32 points on 15-of-17 shooting and Indiana rebounded from a big loss with a win over Minnesota.

The Hoosiers bounced back from an 84-57 loss to now-No. 2 Iowa on Saturday by making 11 of 24 3-pointers, shooting 59% overall (33 of 56) and having 23 assists on the 33 baskets.

Sara Scalia scored 22 points and Sydney Parrish added 15, both knocking down five 3-pointers for Indiana (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten Conference).

Grace Grocholski scored 19 points to lead the Golden Gophers (13-4, 3-3). Mara Braun added 14 points and Amaya Battle had 13.

No. 18 OHIO STATE 84, MARYLAND 76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 20 points, Taylor Thierry added 17 and Ohio State turned back Maryland.

The Buckeyes scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to lead by seven, the biggest lead of the game to that point, and the Terrapins never got closer than four. Ohio State made 10 if 19 shots and 8 of 14 free throws in the final period and led by 10 three times.

Cotie McMahon had 14 points and matched Thierry’s nine rebounds for Ohio State (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten Conference). Celeste Taylor had 11 points and eight rebounds and Jacy Sheldon had 10 with five assists. Sheldon was 3-of-10 shooting and made her three baskets in a one-minute span that helped turn a four-point lead into a 77-67 lead with 1:55 to play.

Jakia Brown-Turner, Bri McDaniel and reserve Lavender Briggs all had 16 points for the Terrapins (11-6, 3-3).

VILLANOVA 66, No. 22 MARQUETTE 63

PHILADELPHIA (AP) —L ucy Olsen scored 37 points, including the last eight of the game and Villanova defeated Marquette.

Christina Dalce added 10 points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks, four in the final minute and two on 3-point attempts inside the final five seconds.

Marquette scored the first seven points of the game and Liza Karlen made a pair of free throws with 3:54 to play to give the Golden Eagles a 63-56 lead, only the second time the lead reached seven.

Dalce answered with a quick layup and then Marquette proceeded to miss its final 10 shots. Olsen made two free throws to put Villanova within 63-62 with just under a minute left and her layup with 29.7 seconds to go gave the Wildcats their first lead. Her free throws with about 12 seconds to play forced Marquette to go for a 3-pointer.

Bella Runyan had three 3-pointers and 11 points for Villanova (12-5, 5-1 Big East Conference).

TEXASH TECH 71, No. 24 IOWA STATE 63

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Rhyle McKinney scored all 15 of her points in the first half, Jasmine Shavers had 15 second-half points and Texas Tech beat Iowa State for its first series victory in the last seven meetings.

Texas Tech (14-5, 3-3 Big 12), which won its first game against a ranked opponent since Jan. 18, 2023, picked up its first victory over Iowa State since Feb. 23, 2020.

McKinney, in her first start of the season, made her fifth 3-pointer with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter to give Texas Tech a 25-18 lead. Bailey Maupin added a long 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer to cap a personal 7-0 run for a 34-29 lead at the break. The Lady Raiders were 9 of 20 from 3-point range in the first half.

Kilah Freelon gave Texas Tech a 14-point lead, 63-49, with 5:39 remaining in the fourth quarter but the Lady Raiders did not make another field goal the rest of the way. Iowa State (12-5, 6-1) got as close as six points until Shavers made two free throws with 35.6 seconds left to seal it.

Emily Ryan scored 11 of Iowa State’s 29 first-half points and finished with a season-high 18 points.

No. 25 UNLV 67, SAN DIEGO STATE 60

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Nneka Obiazor scored 18 points, Desi-Rae Young had 17 points and 11 rebounds for her 41st career double-double and No. 25 UNLV beat San Diego State for its eighth straight victory in the series.

UNLV (15-1, 5-0 Mountain West) extended its conference winning streak to 29 games.

UNLV had its lead trimmed to two points twice in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter. But Obiazor made a 3-pointer with 6:19 left and Alyssa Brown converted a three-point play on UNLV’s next possession to extend the lead to 54-46. Obiazor added another 3-pointer at 2:46 to make it 61-48.

Adryana Quezada scored 18 points and Kim Villalobos had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks for San Diego State (11-8, 2-4).

