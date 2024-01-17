Bucknell wins 73-57 against Boston University

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Forrest scored 26 points as Bucknell beat Boston University 73-57 on Wednesday night. Forrest added six…

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Forrest scored 26 points as Bucknell beat Boston University 73-57 on Wednesday night.

Forrest added six rebounds for the Bison (6-12, 3-2 Patriot League). Noah Williamson scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. Elvin Edmonds IV and Ruot Bijiek both added 12 points.

The Terriers (7-11, 2-3) were led by Anthony Morales, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Kyrone Alexander added nine points for Boston University. In addition, Otto Landrum finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

