Bucknell visits Morales and Boston University

Bucknell Bison (5-12, 2-2 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on the Bucknell Bison after Anthony Morales scored 24 points in Boston University’s 60-58 win against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Terriers have gone 4-3 at home. Boston University is second in the Patriot League with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Okwuosa averaging 4.1.

The Bison are 2-2 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell has a 1-11 record against teams over .500.

Boston University scores 64.8 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 72.2 Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Boston University gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Landrum is averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Terriers.

Jack Forrest is averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.