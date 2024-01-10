Bucknell visits Lehigh following Sinclair’s 30-point outing

Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-9, 1-1 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -8.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh takes on the Bucknell Bison after Jalin Sinclair scored 30 points in Lehigh’s 88-76 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 2-2 in home games. Lehigh has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

The Bison are 1-1 against conference opponents. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot League giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

Lehigh’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.6%).

The Mountain Hawks and Bison meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Jack Forrest is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.