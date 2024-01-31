Live Radio
Bucknell takes down Loyola (MD) 67-52

The Associated Press

January 31, 2024, 9:43 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Noah Williamson scored 28 points as Bucknell beat Loyola (MD) 67-52 on Wednesday night.

Williamson added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bison (9-13, 6-3 Patriot League). Jack Forrest added 14 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range), and he also had three steals. Elvin Edmonds IV had eight points.

The Greyhounds (4-18, 2-7) were led in scoring by Deon Perry, who finished with 22 points, five assists and two steals. Alonso Faure added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Loyola (MD).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

