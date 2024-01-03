Bucknell plays conference foe Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10) at Bucknell Bison (3-10) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6; over/under…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-10) at Bucknell Bison (3-10)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Forrest and the Bucknell Bison host Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders in Patriot League action.

The Bison are 1-4 in home games. Bucknell is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Crusaders are 1-5 on the road. Holy Cross is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Bucknell is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Holy Cross allows to opponents. Holy Cross averages 66.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 71.8 Bucknell allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bascoe is averaging 8.9 points and five assists for the Bison. Forrest is averaging 15.6 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

DeAndre Williams is averaging 3.9 points for the Crusaders. Octave is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 64.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

