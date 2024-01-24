Live Radio
Bucknell defeats Navy 71-63

The Associated Press

January 24, 2024, 9:36 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Jack Forrest had 24 points in Bucknell’s 71-63 win against Navy on Wednesday night.

Forrest added seven rebounds for the Bison (7-13, 4-3 Patriot League). Noah Williamson scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Josh Adoh shot 3 for 5, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Midshipmen (8-10, 4-3) were led by Austin Benigni, who recorded 22 points and four assists. Mac MacDonald added 12 points for Navy and Donovan Draper finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

