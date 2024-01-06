Buchanan leads George Washington against VCU after 38-point performance

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-3, 0-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-6, 0-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -11; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits the VCU Rams after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 38 points in George Washington’s 119-113 overtime loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Rams are 7-4 on their home court. VCU averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 0-1 in A-10 play. George Washington is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

VCU’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Revolutionaries face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Shulga is shooting 42.1% and averaging 15.1 points for the Rams. Zeb Jackson is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

James Bishop is scoring 17.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 17.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 57.6% over the past 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 83.0 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.