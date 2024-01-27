Buchanan, George Washington Revolutionaries to host Brantley and the La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers (10-9, 1-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-5, 3-3 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

La Salle Explorers (10-9, 1-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-5, 3-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Darren Buchanan Jr. and the George Washington Revolutionaries host Khalil Brantley and the La Salle Explorers.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-1 in home games. George Washington scores 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Explorers are 1-5 in A-10 play. La Salle has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

George Washington scores 81.4 points, 8.5 more per game than the 72.9 La Salle allows. La Salle averages 73.7 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 75.8 George Washington allows to opponents.

The Revolutionaries and Explorers match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. James Bishop is averaging 17.9 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for George Washington.

Jhamir Brickus is averaging 14.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Explorers. Brantley is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 39.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

