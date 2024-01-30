Buchanan and George Washington host No. 21 Dayton

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-6, 3-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-3, 6-1 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (14-6, 3-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (16-3, 6-1 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -12.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays the No. 21 Dayton Flyers after Darren Buchanan Jr. scored 24 points in George Washington’s 80-70 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Flyers are 9-0 in home games. Dayton is 2-0 in one-possession games.

The Revolutionaries have gone 3-4 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 39.8 rebounds per game led by Maximus Edwards averaging 7.3.

Dayton makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). George Washington scores 16.8 more points per game (80.9) than Dayton gives up (64.1).

The Flyers and Revolutionaries match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging nine points and 3.7 assists for the Flyers. Daron Holmes is averaging 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Dayton.

James Bishop is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Revolutionaries. Buchanan is averaging 17.0 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.