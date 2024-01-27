Brzovic leads Charleston (SC) against Campbell

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-6, 5-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-10, 4-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (14-6, 5-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (10-10, 4-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Ante Brzovic scored 31 points in Charleston (SC)’s 107-86 win over the Hampton Pirates.

The Fighting Camels are 8-3 in home games. Campbell averages 68.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 5-2 in conference play. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA scoring 80.8 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Campbell’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is averaging 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Camels. Elijah Walsh is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Brzovic is averaging 13.4 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 86.3 points, 44.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

