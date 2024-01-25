Brzovic and Charleston (SC) host Hampton

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-6, 4-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-15, 0-7 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-6, 4-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-15, 0-7 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -14.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces the Hampton Pirates after Ante Brzovic scored 27 points in Charleston (SC)’s 78-69 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates have gone 3-5 in home games. Hampton is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 4-2 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) is second in the CAA with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Rodgers averaging 1.7.

Hampton is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.8% Charleston (SC) allows to opponents. Charleston (SC) averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Maxwell is averaging 8.1 points for the Pirates. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 13.4 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Brzovic is averaging 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Reyne Smith is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, averaging 68.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

