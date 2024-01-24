Brzovic and Charleston (SC) host Hampton

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-6, 4-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-15, 0-7 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (13-6, 4-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-15, 0-7 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces the Hampton Pirates after Ante Brzovic scored 27 points in Charleston (SC)’s 78-69 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Pirates have gone 3-5 at home. Hampton gives up 78.3 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Cougars are 4-2 in conference games. Charleston (SC) averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Hampton scores 76.2 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 74.8 Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) averages 79.4 points per game, 1.1 more than the 78.3 Hampton gives up.

The Pirates and Cougars meet Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Brzovic is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Ben Burnham is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 0-10, averaging 68.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

