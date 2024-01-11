Brzovic and Burnham each score 20 as Charleston defeats Elon 80-62

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic and Ben Burnham each scored 20 points in Charleston’s 80-62 win against Elon on…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic and Ben Burnham each scored 20 points in Charleston’s 80-62 win against Elon on Thursday night.

Brzovic had eight rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (12-4, 3-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Burnham went 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line. Kobe Rodgers shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds. The Cougars picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Phoenix (8-8, 1-2) were led in scoring by Max Mackinnon, who finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Sam Sherry added 13 points and two steals for Elon. Zac Ervin also had 11 points.

Charleston took the lead with 5:12 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-34 at halftime, with Burnham racking up 11 points. Burnham scored a team-high nine points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.