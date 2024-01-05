Brycen Goodine’s career-high 40 points lead Fairfield past Siena 93-69

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brycen Goodine finished with a career-high 40 points for Fairfield in a 93-69 victory over Siena…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Brycen Goodine finished with a career-high 40 points for Fairfield in a 93-69 victory over Siena on Friday night.

Goodine was 13 of 18 shooting, including 8 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Stags (8-6, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jalen Leach added 19 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc, and he also had seven rebounds. James Johns Jr. went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding six rebounds. It was the seventh straight win for the Stags.

The Saints (2-12, 1-2) were led in scoring by Giovanni Emejuru, who finished with 22 points. Siena also got 20 points from Sean Durugordon. In addition, Zek Tekin finished with 10 points and seven assists. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Saints

Fairfield plays Sunday against Marist at home, and Siena visits Canisius on Friday.

