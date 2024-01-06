Bryant visits UMBC after Johnson’s 31-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (8-7) at UMBC Retrievers (5-10) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 168.5…

Bryant Bulldogs (8-7) at UMBC Retrievers (5-10)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Bryce Johnson scored 31 points in UMBC’s 87-85 loss to the American Eagles.

The Retrievers have gone 4-3 in home games. UMBC gives up 84.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-6 on the road. Bryant leads the America East with 15.4 assists. Earl Timberlake leads the Bulldogs with 4.6.

UMBC makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Bryant averages 79.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 84.0 UMBC allows.

The Retrievers and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Sherif Kenney averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Timberlake is averaging 14.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 77.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

