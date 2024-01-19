Bryant visits Albany (NY) following Marshall’s 30-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (11-7, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-8, 2-1 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7…

Bryant Bulldogs (11-7, 3-0 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-8, 2-1 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Amar’e Marshall scored 30 points in Albany (NY)’s 97-76 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Great Danes are 5-1 in home games. Albany (NY) averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 against America East opponents. Bryant averages 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Albany (NY) averages 78.1 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 75.6 Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Albany (NY) gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.4 points, 4.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Great Danes. Marshall is averaging 15.2 points and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 79.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

