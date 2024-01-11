Bryant faces Binghamton after Kenney’s 41-point showing

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Binghamton Bearcats after Sherif Kenney scored 41 points in Bryant’s 81-67 win against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Bryant has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats have gone 2-5 away from home. Binghamton is fourth in the America East with 27.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 4.8.

Bryant makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Binghamton has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Binghamton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant gives up.

The Bulldogs and Bearcats meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Earl Timberlake is averaging 12.9 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bearcats. Chris Walker is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

