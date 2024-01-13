Live Radio
Bruner scores 26 and Denver defeats South Dakota State 99-80

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 6:03 PM

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner had 26 points in Denver’s 99-80 victory against South Dakota State on Saturday night.

Bruner added six assists for the Pioneers (11-7, 2-1 Summit League). Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente scored 23 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Touko Tainamo had 13 points and was 4 of 8 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

The Jackrabbits (9-9, 2-1) were led in scoring by William Kyle III, who finished with 26 points and eight rebounds. Zeke Mayo added 19 points, two steals and two blocks for South Dakota State. Charlie Easley contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

