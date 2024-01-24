Bruner leads Denver against South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (12-8, 3-2 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Dakota Coyotes (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (12-8, 3-2 Summit League)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the South Dakota Coyotes after Tommy Bruner scored 32 points in Denver’s 92-78 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Pioneers have gone 7-1 at home. Denver is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Coyotes have gone 2-3 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Denver’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.1% shooting opponents of Denver have averaged.

The Pioneers and Coyotes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 25.2 points and 4.2 assists. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.5 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 13.9 points. Lahat Thioune is averaging 11.7 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 86.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Coyotes: 2-8, averaging 68.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

