Bruner leads Denver against Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-8, 4-2 Summit League) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Omaha Mavericks (10-12, 3-4 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (13-8, 4-2 Summit League)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Tommy Bruner scored 49 points in Denver’s 111-110 overtime victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Pioneers are 8-1 in home games. Denver is the top team in the Summit League averaging 37.8 points in the paint. Bruner leads the Pioneers with 10.7.

The Mavericks are 3-4 in conference games. Omaha has a 6-6 record against opponents over .500.

Denver averages 86.1 points, 15.2 more per game than the 70.9 Omaha gives up. Omaha averages 74.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 80.2 Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 26.3 points and 4.3 assists. Touko Tainamo is averaging 17.9 points and 9.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Denver.

Frankie Fidler is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 90.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.