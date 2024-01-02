Bruner leads Denver against Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (4-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Denver Pioneers (9-6, 1-1 Summit League) Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Idaho State Bengals (4-9, 0-2 Big Sky) at Denver Pioneers (9-6, 1-1 Summit League)

Denver; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Tommy Bruner scored 32 points in Denver’s 89-86 overtime loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers are 5-1 on their home court. Denver is fourth in the Summit League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 6.3.

The Bengals are 1-6 in road games. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Denver averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 68.1 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 77.6 Denver gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruner is scoring 24.7 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Pioneers. Tainamo is averaging 17.7 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Denver.

Kiree Huie is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bengals. Brayden Parker is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Idaho State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bengals: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

