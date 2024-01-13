Brown’s 22 help Tennessee State beat Lindenwood 75-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 22 points in Tennessee State’s 75-60 win over Lindenwood on Saturday night. Brown…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 22 points in Tennessee State’s 75-60 win over Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Brown also contributed six rebounds for the Tigers (9-9, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jason Jitoboh scored 13 points and Jaylen Jones added 12 points.

The Lions (7-10, 1-3) were led by Keenon Cole, who posted 20 points. Lindenwood also got 11 points from Isaac Ondekane.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

