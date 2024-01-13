Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Brown's 22 help Tennessee…

Brown’s 22 help Tennessee State beat Lindenwood 75-60

The Associated Press

January 13, 2024, 8:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Christian Brown had 22 points in Tennessee State’s 75-60 win over Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Brown also contributed six rebounds for the Tigers (9-9, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jason Jitoboh scored 13 points and Jaylen Jones added 12 points.

The Lions (7-10, 1-3) were led by Keenon Cole, who posted 20 points. Lindenwood also got 11 points from Isaac Ondekane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up