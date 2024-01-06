Live Radio
Brown’s 20 help Georgia Southern beat UL Monroe 76-68 for second win of season

The Associated Press

January 6, 2024, 6:07 PM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Eugene Brown III scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-68 win over UL Monroe on Saturday night.

Brown shot 6 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore scored 14 points and added five rebounds and seven assists.

Tyreke Locure led the Warhawks (4-9, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Savion Gallion added 18 points for UL Monroe. Jalen Bolden also had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Warhawks extended their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

