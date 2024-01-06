Brown’s 20 help Georgia Southern beat UL Monroe 76-68 for second win of season

MONROE, La. (AP) — Eugene Brown III scored 20 points in Georgia Southern’s 76-68 win over UL Monroe on Saturday…

Brown shot 6 for 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore scored 14 points and added five rebounds and seven assists.

Tyreke Locure led the Warhawks (4-9, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Savion Gallion added 18 points for UL Monroe. Jalen Bolden also had seven points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Warhawks extended their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

