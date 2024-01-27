Brown visits Dartmouth after Owusu-Anane’s 21-point outing

Brown Bears (5-13, 1-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (5-13, 1-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (4-12, 0-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 133

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Dartmouth Big Green after Nana Owusu-Anane scored 21 points in Brown’s 84-83 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Big Green have gone 4-3 in home games. Dartmouth is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 1-2 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

Dartmouth is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Brown allows to opponents. Brown averages 70.5 points per game, 0.7 more than the 69.8 Dartmouth gives up to opponents.

The Big Green and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Johnson is averaging 6.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Owusu-Anane is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 3-7, averaging 59.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.