Brown scores 19 off the bench, Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) takes down La Salle 82-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown led Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) past La Salle on Monday night with 19 points off of the bench in an 82-62 win.

Brown shot 5 for 9 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hawks (11-6, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds II scored 15 points, going 6 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Rasheer Fleming shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Khalil Brantley led the way for the Explorers (10-8, 1-4) with 16 points and five assists. Andres Marrero added 15 points for La Salle. Jhamir Brickus also had 10 points.

Brown led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 42-29 at the break. Reynolds led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

