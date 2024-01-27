Brown scores 17, Tennessee State knocks off Eastern Illinois 64-60

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Christian Brown’s 17 points helped Tennessee State defeat Eastern Illinois 64-60 on Saturday night. Brown shot…

Brown shot 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Tigers (12-9, 5-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Justin Williams scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. Kinyon Hodges was 5 of 10 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Panthers (10-11, 4-4) were led by Nakyel Shelton, who recorded 18 points and seven rebounds. Eastern Illinois also got 18 points, four assists and two steals from Tiger Booker. In addition, Corey Swayer Jr. finished with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

