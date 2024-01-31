Brown scores 16 off the bench, Saint Joseph’s (PA) downs George Mason 75-73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown’s 16 points off of the bench helped lead Saint Joseph’s to a 75-73 victory over…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Xzayvier Brown’s 16 points off of the bench helped lead Saint Joseph’s to a 75-73 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night.

Christ Essandoko made two free throws with 5.9 seconds left to give Saint Joseph’s a 74-70 lead.

Brown also contributed four steals for the Hawks (14-7, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Erik Reynolds II finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range and 5 for 7 from the line to add 14 points. Rasheer Fleming shot 5 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Keyshawn Hall led the Patriots (15-6, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. Amari Kelly added 18 points and eight rebounds for George Mason. In addition, Darius Maddox had 15 points.

Cameron Brown scored 11 points in the first half for Saint Joseph’s, which led 34-32 at the break. Xzayvier Brown scored 11 second-half points.

