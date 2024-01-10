Brown leads UMBC against Vermont after 22-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (5-11, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-5, 1-0 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMBC Retrievers (5-11, 0-1 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (11-5, 1-0 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on the Vermont Catamounts after Dion Brown scored 22 points in UMBC’s 81-67 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Catamounts have gone 6-1 in home games. Vermont ranks eighth in the America East with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alamutu averaging 1.6.

The Retrievers have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. UMBC is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Vermont scores 72.7 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 83.8 UMBC gives up. UMBC scores 13.8 more points per game (78.3) than Vermont allows (64.5).

The Catamounts and Retrievers square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Catamounts. Matt Veretto is averaging 9.6 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games for Vermont.

Marcus Banks averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Brown is shooting 52.1% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 76.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

