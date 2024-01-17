Brown leads UMBC against Maine after 23-point outing

Maine Black Bears (8-9, 0-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (5-13, 0-3 America East) Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Maine Black Bears (8-9, 0-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (5-13, 0-3 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC hosts the Maine Black Bears after Dion Brown scored 23 points in UMBC’s 86-82 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Retrievers have gone 4-4 in home games. UMBC is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears are 0-2 in conference matchups. Maine ranks third in the America East giving up 66.9 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

UMBC scores 78.1 points, 11.2 more per game than the 66.9 Maine gives up. Maine averages 68.5 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 83.6 UMBC gives up to opponents.

The Retrievers and Black Bears meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is shooting 48.2% and averaging 17.0 points for the Retrievers. Bryce Johnson is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.6 assists and two steals for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 14.4 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 76.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.