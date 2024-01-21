Brown leads Mississippi Valley State against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-18, 0-5 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-18, 0-5 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Florida A&M Rattlers after Rayquan Brown scored 30 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 80-64 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Delta Devils are 0-3 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rattlers are 0-4 in conference matchups. Florida A&M ranks second in the SWAC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Mississippi Valley State scores 51.8 points per game, 31.9 fewer points than the 83.7 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 67.7 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 82.2 Mississippi Valley State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Keith Lamar is averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

