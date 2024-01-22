Brown leads Mississippi Valley State against Florida A&M

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-18, 0-5 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30…

Florida A&M Rattlers (2-13, 0-4 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-18, 0-5 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rattlers -7; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on the Florida A&M Rattlers after Rayquan Brown scored 30 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 80-64 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-3 at home. Mississippi Valley State allows 82.2 points and has been outscored by 30.4 points per game.

The Rattlers are 0-4 in conference play. Florida A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Dimingus Stevens averaging 2.0.

Mississippi Valley State averages 51.8 points per game, 31.9 fewer points than the 83.7 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Delta Devils and Rattlers match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 16.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Reginald Reynolds is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Keith Lamar is averaging 14.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 52.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.