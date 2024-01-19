Brown leads Mississippi Valley State against Bethune-Cookman after 24-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-17, 0-4 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-9, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-17, 0-4 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State takes on the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Rayquan Brown scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 93-61 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Delta Devils are 0-2 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats have gone 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is fifth in the SWAC allowing 75.6 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Delta Devils and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Reginald Reynolds is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Dhashon Dyson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 50.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

