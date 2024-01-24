Brown-Jones scores 39 as UNC Greensboro knocks off Western Carolina 85-82 in OT

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 39 points led UNC Greensboro over Western Carolina 85-82 in overtime on Wednesday night.…

Mikeal Brown-Jones' 39 points led UNC Greensboro over Western Carolina 85-82 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Keyshaun Langley made a pair of free throws with four seconds left in the extra period to give the Spartans an 85-81 lead.

Brown-Jones added nine rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (15-5, 6-1 Southern Conference). Langley scored 17 points and added five assists. Donovan Atwell was 4-of-9 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

The Catamounts (15-5, 4-3) were led by Vonterius Woolbright, who posted 34 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. Western Carolina also got 22 points from Tre Jackson. Russell Jones also had eight points. Charles Lampten’s layup with four seconds left forced overtime tied 70-all.

