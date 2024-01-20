Brown-Jones scores 29 as UNC Greensboro takes down Wofford 82-59

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 29 points as UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 82-59 on Saturday night. Brown-Jones also…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 29 points as UNC Greensboro beat Wofford 82-59 on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones also added 10 rebounds for the Spartans (14-5, 5-1 Southern Conference). Keyshaun Langley scored 16 points, shooting 6 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Jalen Breath shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Corey Tripp led the way for the Terriers (11-8, 4-2) with 19 points. Wofford also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Belal El Shakery. Anthony Arrington, Jr. also put up 11 points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. UNC Greensboro visits Western Carolina and Woffordplays Chattanooga at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.