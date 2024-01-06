Brown-Jones scores 14, leads UNC Greensboro past East Tennessee State 70-54

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 14 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat East Tennessee State 70-54 on Saturday night. Brown-Jones…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Mikeal Brown-Jones’ 14 points helped UNC Greensboro defeat East Tennessee State 70-54 on Saturday night.

Brown-Jones also contributed eight rebounds for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Southern Conference). Jalen Breath scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 6 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Keyshaun Langley had 10 points and shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Jaden Seymour finished with 13 points for the Buccaneers (9-6, 1-1). East Tennessee State also got 11 points and two steals from Ebby Asamoah. Quimari Peterson also had 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

