Brown-Jones leads UNC Greensboro against Mercer

Mercer Bears (8-12, 1-6 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (15-5, 6-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro hosts the Mercer Bears after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 39 points in UNC Greensboro’s 85-82 overtime win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro scores 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

The Bears are 1-6 against SoCon opponents. Mercer allows 71.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

UNC Greensboro averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Langley is averaging 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Brown-Jones is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Jalyn McCreary is averaging 14.5 points for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

