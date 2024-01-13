Brown-Jones and UNC Greensboro host Chattanooga

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-6, 2-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-5, 2-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (10-6, 2-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -1; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces the Chattanooga Mocs after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 20 points in UNC Greensboro’s 79-70 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mocs have gone 8-1 at home. Chattanooga averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 2-1 in conference games. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Brown-Jones averaging 14.0.

Chattanooga makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). UNC Greensboro has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

The Mocs and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 16 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Brown-Jones is averaging 18.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 5-5, averaging 82.2 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.