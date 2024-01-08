Brown hosts Yale after Poulakidas’ 23-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (9-6) at Brown Bears (4-11) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Brown…

Yale Bulldogs (9-6) at Brown Bears (4-11)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the Brown Bears after John Poulakidas scored 23 points in Yale’s 86-78 overtime win over the Howard Bison.

The Bears have gone 2-3 at home. Brown gives up 71.3 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on the road. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Danny Wolf averaging 2.3.

Brown is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Yale allows to opponents. Yale averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Brown gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.3 points. Nana Owusu-Anane is shooting 40.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Wolf is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. Poulakidas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 39.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

